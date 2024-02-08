Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/. per month (Consolidated).

Last Date: 19/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed M.A in Mass Communication.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, self attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University

About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.