Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Centre for Juridical Studies

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/. per month (Consolidated).

Last Date: 19/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed

(i) A good academic record with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed at Masters Degree (LLM) level.

(ii) The candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, self attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with

the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University

About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.