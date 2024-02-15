Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I

Posts: 02

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: JRF : Rs. 31,000/- per month (First two years), Rs. 35,000/- per month (3rd Year)

Project Associate : Rs. 25,000/- per month (First two years); Rs. 28,000/- per month (3rd

Year)

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed

JRF: M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree and having qualified NET/GATE altogether.

Project Associate : M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree altogether.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy

Candidates having the requisite qualification may send his/her application via e-mail ( anupaulbaruah@dibru.ac.in ) or

by post along with updated bio-data (including e-mail id and phone number) to Dr. Anupaul Baruah, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 29th February, 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University

About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.