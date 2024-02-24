Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical) Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.
Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical)
Posts: 01
Location: Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Karimganj) and Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai, Changlang).
Salary: Monthly Consolidated Emoluments: Rs. 67,000/- per month + 9% HRA = Rs. 73,030 per month.
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-II (Non-Medical) at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed first Class M.A in Sociology/Social Work or a second class degree in M.A in Sociology/Social Work with PhD with requisite research experience and a minimum of 2 years’ field experience in community development.
Candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) by 29th February, 2024, to the address pranjalsarma@dibru.ac.in.
About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.