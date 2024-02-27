Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Post Name: Project Technical Support-I

Posts: 04

Location: Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Karimganj) and Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai, Changlang).

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month + 9% HRA = Rs. 19,620 per month.

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support-I Job Vacancy at Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Technical Support-I at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed Sociology/Social Work with a minimum of 1 year experience of administrative work.

Candidate must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) by 29th February, 2024, to the address pranjalsarma@dibru.ac.in.

About Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.