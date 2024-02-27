Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024-Project Technical Support-III Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-III Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Post Name: Project Technical Support-III

Posts: 04

Location: Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Karimganj) and Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai, Changlang).

Salary: Rs. 28,000/- per month + 9% HRA = Rs. 30,520 per month.

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support-III Job Vacancy at Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Technical Support-III at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed Graduation in Sociology/Social Work with two years of experience, or Post-Graduation in relevant subject/field.

The Desirable Qualification is minimum 1 year field experience in community development/ substance abuse. Candidates with working knowledge of computers and fluency in the local languages spoken in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam would be given preference.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) by 29th February, 2024, to the address pranjalsarma@dibru.ac.in.

About Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.