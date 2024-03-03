DSWO Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024- Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) Vacancy, Job Opening

District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur has released the latest job notification for the Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur 2024 job vacancy.
District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Security Guard /Night Guard (Male)
Posts: 01
Location: Lakhimpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 12000/- per month
Last Date: 07-03-2024
Age: 38 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) at District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur, candidate should High School pass or equivalent will be preferred.
Candidates may submit the application along with all relevant documents from HSLC onwards.
The applications should be sent to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Tirtheswar Hazarika Path, Ward No. – 7, P.O. & P.S.- North Lakhimpur, Dist- Lakhimpur, PIN – 787001, Assam.
Disclaimer: Provided by District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur
About District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur: District Social Welfare Offices are typically government-run or government-affiliated organizations responsible for implementing social welfare programs and services at the district level. These offices play a crucial role in addressing various social issues, such as poverty, child welfare, women's empowerment, disability rights, elderly care, and more.