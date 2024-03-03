DSWO Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024- Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) Vacancy, Job Opening

District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur has released the latest job notification for the Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur 2024 job vacancy.

District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024

District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Security Guard /Night Guard (Male)

Posts: 01

Location: Lakhimpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 12000/- per month

Last Date: 07-03-2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Security Guard /Night Guard (Male) at District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur, candidate should High School pass or equivalent will be preferred.

How to apply for District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur Job Vacancy

Candidates may submit the application along with all relevant documents from HSLC onwards.

The applications should be sent to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Tirtheswar Hazarika Path, Ward No. – 7, P.O. & P.S.- North Lakhimpur, Dist- Lakhimpur, PIN – 787001, Assam.

About District Social Welfare Office Lakhimpur: District Social Welfare Offices are typically government-run or government-affiliated organizations responsible for implementing social welfare programs and services at the district level. These offices play a crucial role in addressing various social issues, such as poverty, child welfare, women's empowerment, disability rights, elderly care, and more.