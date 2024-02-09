Gauhati Commerce College Recruitment 2024- Principal Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati Commerce College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati Commerce College job vacancy 2024.
Gauhati Commerce College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Gauhati Commerce College Job Openings
Post Name: Principal
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: As per Norms
Last Date: 14-02-2024
Age: 55 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Principal at Gauhati Commerce College, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree/ PhD degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline(s) from a recognized University.
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, R.G. Barooah Road, Guwahati-781021, Assam payable at State Bank of India, Chandmari Branch, IFSC SBIN0013248.
The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Gauhati Commerce College, R.G. Barooah Road, Near Chandmari Fly over, Guwahati-781021- Assam within February 14, 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati Commerce College
About Gauhati Commerce College: Gauhati Commerce College located at R.G. Barooah Road in Guwahati. It is a government college affiliated to the Department Of Commerce of Gauhati University in Assam. It was founded in early of 1962 by the government of Assam.