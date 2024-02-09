Gauhati Commerce College Recruitment 2024- Principal Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati Commerce College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati Commerce College job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati Commerce College Job Notification 2024

Gauhati Commerce College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati Commerce College Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per Norms

Last Date: 14-02-2024

Age: 55 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati Commerce College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Principal at Gauhati Commerce College, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree/ PhD degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline(s) from a recognized University.

How to Apply for Gauhati Commerce College Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, R.G. Barooah Road, Guwahati-781021, Assam payable at State Bank of India, Chandmari Branch, IFSC SBIN0013248.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Gauhati Commerce College, R.G. Barooah Road, Near Chandmari Fly over, Guwahati-781021- Assam within February 14, 2024

About Gauhati Commerce College: Gauhati Commerce College located at R.G. Barooah Road in Guwahati. It is a government college affiliated to the Department Of Commerce of Gauhati University in Assam. It was founded in early of 1962 by the government of Assam.