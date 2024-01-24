Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024- Programmer Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati High Court released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Programmer, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024

Gauhati High Court has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Programmer, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati High Court job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Programmer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.22000-97000/- Per Month

Last Date: 09/02/2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil

SC/ST (P)/ST (H) Candidates: Rs.250/-

All Other Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Gauhati High Court Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Programmer at Gauhati High Court, the candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Engineering, MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Gauhati High Court Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online at Gauhati High Court official website ghconline.gov.in, Starting from 25-01-2024 to 09-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati High Court

About Gauhati High Court: The Guwahati High Court was promulgated by the Governor-General of India on 1 March 1948 after the Government of India Act 1935 was passed. Establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5 April 1948, for the then Province of Assam. It was originally known as the High Court of Assam and Nagaland but renamed as Gauhati High Court in 1971 by the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.