Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024- Programmer Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati High Court released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Programmer, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2024.
Post Name: Programmer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs.22000-97000/- Per Month
Last Date: 09/02/2024
Age: 38 years
Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil
SC/ST (P)/ST (H) Candidates: Rs.250/-
All Other Candidates: Rs.500/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Programmer at Gauhati High Court, the candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Engineering, MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online at Gauhati High Court official website ghconline.gov.in, Starting from 25-01-2024 to 09-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati High Court
About Gauhati High Court: The Guwahati High Court was promulgated by the Governor-General of India on 1 March 1948 after the Government of India Act 1935 was passed. Establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5 April 1948, for the then Province of Assam. It was originally known as the High Court of Assam and Nagaland but renamed as Gauhati High Court in 1971 by the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.