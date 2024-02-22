Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024- System Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati High Court released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a System Assistant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024

Gauhati High Court has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a System Assistant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati High Court job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: System Assistant

Posts: 10

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: 21-40 years

Application Fees: For all others candidates : Rs. 500/-

For SC, ST (P) & ST(H) candidates : Rs. 250/-

PwBD candidates: NIL

Educational Qualification for Gauhati High Court Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of System Assistant at Gauhati High Court, the candidate should have completed Diploma Holders from Polytechnic in Computer Science / Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication/ BSc/ BCA or equivalent grade from a recognized Institution.

How to Apply for Gauhati High Court Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3:30 PM of 21st February 2024 to 4:30 PM of 7th March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Gauhati High Court

About Gauhati High Court: The Guwahati High Court was promulgated by the Governor-General of India on 1 March 1948 after the Government of India Act 1935 was passed. Establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5 April 1948, for the then Province of Assam. It was originally known as the High Court of Assam and Nagaland but renamed as Gauhati High Court in 1971 by the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.