Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Associate Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Associate Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Associate Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100/- Plus other usual allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules.

Last Date: 22/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: General candidates-Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST candidates-Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Associate Professor, Population Research Centre, G.U. at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done Ph.D/Master’s Degree in Demography/Population Studies/Statistics/Economics/Mathematics/Sociology/Psychology/Anthropology/Geography.

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 within 22nd February 2024

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India