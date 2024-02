Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Guest Teacher Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Teacher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Guest Teacher in Department of Geography

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Teacher in Department of Geography at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done As per UGC norms

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India