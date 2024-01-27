Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 – Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: INR 31000/- per month + 16% HRA Or As Per DST, Gol norms

Last Date: 01/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at Gauhati University, the candidate should have completed MSc in Zoology, Specialized in Animal Ecology or Wildlife Biology. M.Sc. in Wildlife Science

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their updated CVs to kldpsarma@gauhati.ac.in within 1st February 2024.

Applicants must mention the subject as “Application for (Name of post), DST SURE project”

Shortlisted candidates will be called via email for an interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India