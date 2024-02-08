Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Lower Division Clerk Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Lower Division Clerk vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Lower Division Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Lower Division Clerk

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs.35,412/- per month (consolidated)

Last Date: 22/02/2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done Bachelor Degree in any discipline altogether from a recognized University/ Institution.

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 within 22nd February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India