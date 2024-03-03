Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant- I Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant- I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant- I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Details about Gauhati University Recruitment

Post Name: Project Assistant- I

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 10/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Assistant- I Job Vacancy at Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Assistant- I at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done Graduation in relevant fields with altogether minimum three years experience.Diploma in engineering and technology in ECE may also apply.

How to apply for Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Applicants should send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications (10th level onwards),experience, contact address, phone no, e-mail, and scanned copies of relevant educational documents in a single PDF to Principal Investigator Dr. Lachit Dutta at lachit@gauhati.ac.in

The subject headline should be given as “Application for PA-1”

Last date for submission of applications is March 10, 2024

Shortlisted candidates will also be called/notified for interview through e-mail.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University

Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India.