Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 66080/- per month

Last Date: 17/02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done master’s degree in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry altogether.

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates are requested to submit their applications in plain paper mentioning detail educational qualification and experience along with all credentials also in support of educational qualifications, age, caste/community, experience certificate, and affixing a colour passport size photography by email to subhashmedhi@gauhati.ac.in.

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India