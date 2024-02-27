Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.
Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Gauhati University Recruitment
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Gauhati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 30,000.00 only Per Month
Last Date: 28/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Research Assistant at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done MA (English Language Teaching) / MA ( English Language Education) altogether.
Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of the Interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University
Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India.