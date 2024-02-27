Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Details about Gauhati University Recruitment

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000.00 only Per Month

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Assistant Job Vacancy at Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Research Assistant at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done MA (English Language Teaching) / MA ( English Language Education) altogether.

How to apply for Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of the Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University

Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India.