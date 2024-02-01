Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Teaching Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science

Posts: 02

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 27000/- per month

Last Date: 05/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done M.Sc. in Environmental Science (As per UGC norms), UGC/NET/SLET

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview.

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India