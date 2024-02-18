Gauhati University Recruitment 2024- Teaching Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Teaching Associate in Department of Information Technology vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2024.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Teaching Associate in Department of Information Technology Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Teaching Associate in Department of Information Technology

Posts: 01

Location: Gauhati – Assam

Salary:As per norms

Last Date: 19/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gauhati University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science at Gauhati University, the candidate should have done as per UGC norms altogether. MTech (CSE / IT) or PhD / NET / SLET in CS / IT with also Masters in CS / IT / CSE.

How to apply for Gauhati University Job Vacancy

Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates for the interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University: Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India