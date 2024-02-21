GCU Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Graphics Designer Vacancy, Job Opening

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati has released the latest jobs in Guwahati notification for the Graphics Designer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Graphics Designer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Graphics Designer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: Update Soon

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati Job Opening

To apply for the post of Graphics Designer at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati, candidate should have completed as per GCU Guwahati official norms.

How to apply for Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their resume to recruitment2024@gcuniversity.ac.in

