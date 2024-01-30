Green Valley Group Recruitment Recruitment 2024 – Field Sales Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Green Valley Group Recruitment released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Field Sales Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Green Valley Group Recruitment job vacancy 2024.

Green Valley Group Recruitment Recruitment 2024

Green Valley Group Recruitment has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Sales Executive. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Green Valley Group Recruitment job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Field Sales Executive

Posts: 04

Location: Jayanagar, Sixmile 2) Goswami Service, Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per industry norms

Last Date: 05/02/2024

Age: 25 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Green Valley Group Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Field Sales Executive at Green Valley Group, the candidate should have completed 10+2

How to Apply for Green Valley Group Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may send their CV's to gvgchr@gmail.com .

About Green Valley Group: Green Valley Group is one of the oldest business houses of Assam in the transportation and automobile segment. The group has dealerships in 2W,3W and 4W. Green Valley Travels Yamaha is the dealership for Yamaha India 2 wheeler since 1985. It is one of the oldest running dealership of North East India. It has a 3S facility in Silpukhuri and now are opening a Bluesquare Yamaha showroom in Jayanagar, Guwahati.