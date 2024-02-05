Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Guwahati Biotech Park has sought a notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant jobs in Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date is confirmed.

Guwahati Biotech Park Job Recruitment 2024



Guwahati Biotech Park is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

Guwahati Biotech Park Job Openings

About Guwahati Biotech Park Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Technical Assistant

No. of posts: 01

Age limit: 38 Years

Salary: As Per Norms

Job location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 20 days from the publication (DOP: 03/02/2024)

Application fee: No Application fee

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant Vacancy:

B.F.Sc in Fisheries Sciences/ B.Sc. in Zoology with minimum 35% marks or equivalent CGPA and minimum 2 years of field experience.

Preference will be given to candidates having experience in Laboratory experiments, training, equipment handling, sample preparation/testing in fishery sector with knowledge on Biofloc, quality fish seed production, quality fish meal production, value addition, pearl culture, aquarium set up etc, will be preferred.



How to Apply for Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment:

Interested candidates may apply through email to: b.choudhury.bicfa@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Guwahati Biotech Park.

About Guwahati Biotech Park: The state will get tremendous economic benefits through the commercialization of bio-resources through modern biotechnology. Recognizing this, Shri Tarun Gogoi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, felt the need for a State Biotechnology Policy for tapping the full potential of the science and utilizing it for economic development and directed the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Assam to formulate a policy to play a prominent role in the revolution in biotechnology. Accordingly a State Biotechnology Policy for Assam was drafted. To fulfill the aims of state biotechnology policy, idea for establishment of "Guwahati Biotech Park" Society was conceived in the year 2008.