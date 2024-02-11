Hayat Hospital Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Resident Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Hayat Hospital released latest job notification for the recruitment of Resident Medical Officer Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hayat Hospital Guwahati job vacancy 2024.



Hayat Hospital Guwahati Job Notification 2024

Applications are invited for the post of Resident Medical Officer vacancy in Hayat Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Hayat Hospital Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Resident Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per Norms

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Resident Medical Officer Vacancy:



Candidates having MBBS



0-3 years of work experience.

How to Apply for Hayat Hospital Guwahati Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV to the following email id - recruitment.hayathospital@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by the Hayat Hospital Guwahati.

About Hayat Hospital Guwahati: Hayat Hospital is a 200 bedded, Multi-Super Speciality, tertiary care hospital, scientifically planned and strategically located at Lal Ganesh, Guwahati. Hayat Hospital has established itself as the region's best known brand in private healthcare, synonymous with best in-class patient experience and outcomes.

Leveraging its track record for-medical excellence, Hayat Hospital is committed to making a difference in people's lives through excellent patient care, steadily expanding its reach in markets where demand for quality care is strong and growing.