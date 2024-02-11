Hayat Hospital Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Resident Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Hayat Hospital released latest job notification for the recruitment of Resident Medical Officer Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hayat Hospital Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Hayat Hospital Guwahati Job Notification 2024
Applications are invited for the post of Resident Medical Officer vacancy in Hayat Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Hayat Hospital Guwahati Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Resident Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per Norms
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates having MBBS
0-3 years of work experience.
Interested and eligible candidates can mail their CV to the following email id - recruitment.hayathospital@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Hayat Hospital Guwahati.
About Hayat Hospital Guwahati: Hayat Hospital is a 200 bedded, Multi-Super Speciality, tertiary care hospital, scientifically planned and strategically located at Lal Ganesh, Guwahati. Hayat Hospital has established itself as the region's best known brand in private healthcare, synonymous with best in-class patient experience and outcomes.
Leveraging its track record for-medical excellence, Hayat Hospital is committed to making a difference in people's lives through excellent patient care, steadily expanding its reach in markets where demand for quality care is strong and growing.