ICM Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Lecturer Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Lecturer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name- Lecturer

Posts- 01

Location-Guwahati, Assam

Salary- As per norms

Last Date- 22-02-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati Job Opening:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Lecturer at Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati, candidate should have completed Post Graduate in Agriculture / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration / LLM altogether.

How to Apply for Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by hand or post to Director, Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM), VIP Road, Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036, Assam

Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati

About Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) Guwahati: The Institute of Co-operative Management (ICM), Guwahati is one of the nineteen Institutes of Cooperative Management altogether across the country and functioning under the Ministry of Cooperation. Government of India and over all administrative control of National Council for Co-operative Training (NCCT), New Delhi. At the initial stage, all the seven states of North-Eastern Region were altogether under its jurisdiction for extending training needs of various levels of personal of cooperative Departments and Institutions and also other allied departments and organizations.