IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Financial Adviser Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Financial Adviser vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship job vacancy 2024.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Job Notification 2024

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Financial Adviser Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIE Guwahati job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Financial Adviser

Posts- 01

Location-Guwahati, Assam

Salary- Rs.12,00,000/- to Rs.14,00,000/- per annum

Last Date- 12-02-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for IIE Guwahati Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Financial Adviser at IIE Guwahati , candidate should have completed B.Com with CA passed out altogether

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Job Openings:

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents by post /courier (hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Candidates may also submit scanned copies of their applications and relevant documents via email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 12th February, 2024 till 5.00 PM

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

About Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.