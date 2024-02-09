IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship job vacancy 2024.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Job Notification 2024

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIE Guwahati job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Manager/ Assistant Manager -Administration

Posts- 01

Location-Guwahati, Assam

Salary- Rs.39,000/- to Rs.47,000/- per month

Last Date- 13-02-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Manager Job Opening:

Candidate should have Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Public Administration/ Human resource/ Personnel Management altogether.

At least 7-12 years proven track record of working in administration department also, preferably in Govt./Semi-Govt. organizations.

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

About Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.