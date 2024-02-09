IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship job vacancy 2024.
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIE Guwahati job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Manager/ Assistant Manager -Administration
Posts- 01
Location-Guwahati, Assam
Salary- Rs.39,000/- to Rs.47,000/- per month
Last Date- 13-02-2024
Age- Not Mentioned
Application Fees- N/A
Candidate should have Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Public Administration/ Human resource/ Personnel Management altogether.
At least 7-12 years proven track record of working in administration department also, preferably in Govt./Semi-Govt. organizations.
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through email to
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.
About Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.