IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- JRF (NET / GATE) Vacancy, Job Opening

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (NET/GATE) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (NET/GATE)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 25/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF (GATE) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow (NET/GATE) At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have done Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree altogether

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents as a single pdf file (consisting of cover letter, curriculum vitae, a list of publications, a research plan of one page, and a list of referees) must be sent to sovan@iitg.ac.in latest by 25/02/2024 (5:30 pm)

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.