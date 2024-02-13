IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Project Associate – II Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate – II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Recruitment 2024

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate – II Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings

About IIT-G Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Associate – II

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs.42550/- Per Month

Last Date: 14/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF (GATE) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Project Associate – II At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Degree, Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Online Interview on 14-Feb-2024

Scan copy of Applications may be sent by Email to selva@iitg.ac.in along with relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.