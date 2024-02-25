IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Project Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Project Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Recruitment 2024

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings

About IIT-G Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Fellow

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 01/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Fellow Job Vacancy:

Candidate should have done Master’s degree in Engineering /Design with 3 Yrs experience altogether

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job Vacancy

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 1st March 2024 from 10 AM onwards in Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.