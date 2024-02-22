IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Research Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Recruitment 2024

IIT - Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Associate-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Openings

About IIT-G Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate-I

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF (GATE) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Research Associate-I At IIT Guwahati, the candidate should have done Ph.D. (candidates with thesis submitted may also apply) in CSE/IT/EEE/Mechanical / Data Science/

Mathematics.

Knowledge in Computer Vision and deep learning is also an advantage.

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job Vacancy

Candidates may send advanced copy of CV along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 25th February 2024 (5 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email at arijit@iitg.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam, IIT Guwahati is home to the first research park in North East India. Ranked 41 in the 'Research Citations per Faculty' category by QS World University Rankings 2022, IIT Guwahati holds the status of Institute of Importance like other IITs.