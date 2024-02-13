Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Grade II Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Professor Grade II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Post Name: Assistant Professor Grade II

Posts: 01 (Maths)

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: ₹ 70,900.00 (Cell 8, level 10)

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: None

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor Grade II at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati, the candidate should have completed

(1) PhD in an appropriate Discipline (submission of thesis is sufficient, but the appointment will be cancelled if the thesis is rejected),

(2) First Class at the degree preceding PhD.

How to apply for Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications by email or by post.

# If sending by email to diroffice@iiitg.ac.in, Follow the instructions in the application form.



# Please go through the information details before applying.



# Kindly refer to “Point 18. Enclosures” of the application form and submit your application accordingly along with:



1. Filled up Application form / CV (as instructed)

2. Filled up summary form, and

3. Attachments as instructed

About Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati: Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG started operations in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute was held on May 15 2018.