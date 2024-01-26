ISI Recruitment 2024- Project Linked Person Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Linked Person vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) job vacancy 2024.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Recruitment Notification 2024

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Linked Person Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Linked Person

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) , the candidate should have completed ME /MTech or equivalent degree in Computer Science / Electrical Engineering / Electronics / Information Technology or MSc in Statistics / Mathematics / Physics / Computer Science. Good knowledge in computer programming (C/ C++ / Java / Python/ R)

How to Apply for Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with their resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

About Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) : Mahalanobis set up the Statistical Laboratory in the Presidency College sometime in the 1920s. On 17 December 1931, the Indian Statistical Institute was founded as a learned society and housed in the Statistical Laboratory. The Institute was registered on 28 April 1932, as a non-profit distributing learned society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860) and is now registered under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act XXVI of 1961 amended in 1964. Sir R.N. Mookerjee accepted the office of the President of the Institute, and held this office until his death in 1936.