Job in Majuli: Majuli College Recruitment 2024-Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Majuli College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Majuli College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Majuli College Assam Recruitment 2024

Majuli College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Majuli College Assam Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Mathematics

Posts: 01

Location: Majuli- Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 08/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 1,500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at Majuli College Assam Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of at Majuli College Assam, the candidate should have done as per UGC norms with NET/ SLET/ SET altogether or Ph. D. degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation, 2009 (excluding the candidates who obtained off campus Ph. D. degree).

How to Apply for Majuli College Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/-

(Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal & Secretary, Majuli College payable at Punjab National Bank, Kamalabari Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, P.O.- Kamalabari, PIN- 785106, Dist. – Majuli, Assam within March 8, 2024

Candidates may also send a soft copy of the advance application forms with supporting documents in scanned format to college mail majulicollege@gmail.com .

In such cases, candidates have to deposit the required amount of Rs. 1500/- in the Majuli College

Faculty Development Fund ((A/c Name: Majuli College Faculty Development Fund, A/c No. 0646010394277, IFSC: PUNB0064620) within 08.03.2024, bank receipt for which must be submitted with the application at the time of interview

About Majuli College Assam

Established on September 17, 1962 with a sacred mission of illuminating the river-island with the beacon of education, Majuli College is the premier institution of higher education situated at Kamalabari in Majuli, the only island district of Assam.