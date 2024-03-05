Jobs in Assam: Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Recruitment 2024 - Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer vacancy.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Recruitment 2024

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Recruitment

Name of Post: Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer

No of Post: 71

Salary: Pay Band - 4, Pay scale: Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay: Rs 12,700/-

Age Limit: 21 to 38 Years

Job Location: Assam

Last Date: 10/04/2024

Educational Qualification for Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer Job Vacancy at Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Recruitment 2024

Candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science from any recognized university/ Institution.



Citizenship: Candidates must be Indian Citizens as defined in Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India.

How to apply for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Recruitment 2024

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the APSC's recruitment website: https://apsc.nic.in/index_home.asp

Disclaimer: Provided by Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department.

About Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department

The Veterinary Sector of Assam was initially under the administration of the Superintendent of Civil Veterinary Department. This department was divided into two zones. Jorhat was considered as upper Assam Circle and Guwahati as lower Assam Circle. Till 1940, it was headed by the Veterinary Inspector.

Till 1940, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and Supervisory Field Assistants used to work in the dispensaries under the Veterinary Inspector. The Veterinary Inspector was responsible for regular inspection of Veterinary Dispensaries. The first Veterinary Dispensary was established in 1905 at Chenikuthi, Guwahati.

The Department then came under Director of Veterinary with District Veterinary Officers in the District level. In 1950, the present administrative setup of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam came into effect.