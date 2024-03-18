Jobs in Assam: Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024 - Vice Chancellor Vacancy, Job Openings

Bhattadev University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Vice Chancellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhattadev University job vacancy 2024.
Bhattadev University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Vice Chancellor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Bhattadev University Recruitment
Post Name: Vice Chancellor
Posts: 01
Location: Bajali, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 16/04/2024
Age: 65 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Academicians who have attained excellence with proven leadership quality and eligible as per UGC Norms (minimum experience of 10 years as Professor or equivalent).
Candidates may apply online through the website
Bhattadev University offers various Undergraduate Programmes under the UGC's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with newly developed syllabi based on the suggested UGC templates as well as perceptions of what should be studied to master a given subject.