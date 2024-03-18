Jobs in Assam: Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024 - Vice Chancellor Vacancy, Job Openings

Bhattadev University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Vice Chancellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhattadev University job vacancy 2024.

Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Bhattadev University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Vice Chancellor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Details about Bhattadev University Recruitment

Post Name: Vice Chancellor

Posts: 01

Location: Bajali, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 16/04/2024

Age: 65 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Vice Chancellor Job Vacancy at Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Academicians who have attained excellence with proven leadership quality and eligible as per UGC Norms (minimum experience of 10 years as Professor or equivalent).

How to apply for Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online through the website https://bhattadevuniversity.ac.in/

Disclaimer: Provided by Bhattadev University.

About Bhattadev University

Bhattadev University offers various Undergraduate Programmes under the UGC's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with newly developed syllabi based on the suggested UGC templates as well as perceptions of what should be studied to master a given subject.