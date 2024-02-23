Jobs in Assam: Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024- Principal Vacancy, Job Openings

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Principal vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya job vacancy 2024.

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Location: Bongaigaon, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Principal Job Vacancy at Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024:

To apply for the post of Principal at Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya, the candidate should have completed

i) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

ii) A Ph.D. Degree.

iii) Professors/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of

teaching / research in Universities, Colleges, and other institutions of Higher Education.

iv) A minimum score as stipulated in the API based on PBAS as per UGC regulation in Appendix -III for direct recruitment of Professors in Colleges.

v) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals (must attached self-attested valid supporting documents). And a minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II of Table – 2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

How to Apply for Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format issued by the DHE, Assam with complete biodata including contact number, valid E-mail id, all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC (1oth standard exam) onwards and a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 5000/ (Five thousand) only drawn in favour of BirjhoraKanya Mahavidyalaya, payable at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited, Bongaigaon Branch (IFSC- HDFCOCACABL).

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon, Assam, PIN-783380 within March 5, 2024

About Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya or Birjhora Girls' College is the higher educational institution for women in Bongaigaon district of India's north eastern state of Assam and the study center which is open for all under Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKSHOU). The college is situated in the heart of Bongaiogaon city, an important commercial town in Lower Assam and the campus presents a unique and ideal educational atmosphere for all round development of the students.