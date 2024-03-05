Jobs in Assam: Dhemaji Commerce College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Dhemaji Commerce College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dhemaji Commerce College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Dhemaji Commerce College Recruitment 2024

Dhemaji Commerce College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Dhemaji Commerce College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor of Philosophy

Posts: 01

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 17/03/2023

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: Rs. 1500.00

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at Dhemaji Commerce College Recruitment 2024

Graduation

Educational qualifications and selection procedures adhere to Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

How to Apply for Dhemaji Commerce College Recruitment 2024

Candidate that is interested may send applications to the Principal/Secretary, Dhemaji Commerce College, Aradhal, Dhemaji, Assam within March 17, 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Dhemaji Commerce College, Assam.

About Dhemaji Commerce College, Assam

Dhemaji Commerce College, a premier institution of Higher Education with Commerce and Arts faculty was established in 1982 under the noble initiative and painstaking efforts of some leading and enlightened citizens and general public of Dhemaji. Initially it was started with the commerce stream only, and subsequently the Arts Stream was started in 1989. The college is affiliated to Dibrugarh University and registered under section 2 (f) and 12 (B) of UGC Act, 1956. The College was brought under deficit Grants in Aid system by the Govt. of Assam on 25th March, 1998. It was brought under the system of provicialisation by the Govt. of Assam in 2005. The College is located in the eastern most corner of Assam in the border of Assam and Arunachal and is surrounded by villages of tribal and backward communities. The college is Surrounded by a quiet green natural surroundings in the District of Dhemaji on the Railway Station Road. It is about 2 km. away from Dhemaji town and can be conveniently accessed by rickshaw or motor vehicles. From Dhemaji Railway station the institute is about half a kilometer away.