Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Assam: NHM Recruitment 2024- Consultant, Programmer & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) is recruiting for the post of Consultant, Programmer & Other, Apply Now for the latest NHM Recruitment.
Jobs in Assam: NHM Recruitment 2024- Consultant, Programmer & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Consultant, Programmer & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Recruitment 2024)

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant, Programmer & Other Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NHM Recruitment 2024

Details about NHM Recruitment

Post Name: Consultant -Pediatrics & Neonatal Service, SIHFW

  • Consultant, Diagnostics

  • Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain), NVBDCP

  • Consultant (Finance and Accounts)

  • M&E Consultant, NVBDCP

  • Consultant (NTCP)

  • Consultant (Quality Monitoring)

  • State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell)

  • Programmer

  • DEIC Manager

  • District Coordinator (ARSH/ WIFS/ RBSK)

  • District Family Planning Coordinator

  • District Community Mobilizer

  • Block Community Mobilizer

  • Block Programme Manager

  • Clinical Psychologist

  • District Vector Borne Disease Consultant, NVBDCP

  • Finance cum Logistic Consultant

  • VBD Technical Supervisor (MTS)

  • Block Data Manager

  • Block Accounts Manager

  • Hospital Administrator

  • Urban Health Coordinator

  • Accountant, NTEP

  • TB-HV, NTEP

  • TB HIV PMDT Coordinator, NTEP

  • Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), NTEP

  • District Leprosy Consultant

  • District PPM/ ACSM Coordinator, NTEP

  • Dietician

  • Data Manager

  • Record Keeper, NMHP

  • Case Registry Assistant, NMHP

  • ICU Technician

  • OT Technician

Posts: 234

No. of posts :

  • Consultant -Pediatrics & Neonatal Service, SIHFW : 1

  • Consultant, Diagnostics : 1

  • Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain), NVBDCP : 1

  • Consultant (Finance and Accounts) : 1

  • M&E Consultant, NVBDCP : 1

  • Consultant (NTCP) : 1

  • Consultant (Quality Monitoring) : 1

  • State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell) : 1

  • Programmer : 2

  • DEIC Manager : 3

  • District Coordinator (ARSH/ WIFS/ RBSK) : 7

  • District Family Planning Coordinator : 2

  • District Community Mobilizer : 3

  • Block Community Mobilizer : 8

  • Block Programme Manager : 6

  • Clinical Psychologist : 9

  • District Vector Borne Disease Consultant, NVBDCP : 1

  • Finance cum Logistic Consultant : 4

  • VBD Technical Supervisor (MTS) : 11

  • Block Data Manager : 9

  • Block Accounts Manager : 7

  • Hospital Administrator : 3

  • Urban Health Coordinator : 3

  • Accountant, NTEP : 12

  • TB-HV, NTEP : 12

  • TB HIV PMDT Coordinator, NTEP : 7

  • Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), NTEP : 6

  • District Leprosy Consultant : 2

  • District PPM/ ACSM Coordinator, NTEP : 12

  • Dietician : 7

  • Data Manager : 2

  • Record Keeper, NMHP : 7

  • Case Registry Assistant, NMHP : 15

  • ICU Technician : 33

  • OT Technician : 33

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 25/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Consultant, Programmer & Other Job Vacancy at NHM Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NHM Assam.

How to apply for NHM Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website nhm.assam.gov.in by March 25, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.

Job
NHM Assam

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com