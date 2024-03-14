Jobs in Assam: NHM Recruitment 2024- Consultant, Programmer & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Consultant, Programmer & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Recruitment 2024)

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant, Programmer & Other Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

NHM Recruitment 2024

Details about NHM Recruitment

Post Name: Consultant -Pediatrics & Neonatal Service, SIHFW

Consultant, Diagnostics

Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain), NVBDCP

Consultant (Finance and Accounts)

M&E Consultant, NVBDCP

Consultant (NTCP)

Consultant (Quality Monitoring)

State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell)

Programmer

DEIC Manager

District Coordinator (ARSH/ WIFS/ RBSK)

District Family Planning Coordinator

District Community Mobilizer

Block Community Mobilizer

Block Programme Manager

Clinical Psychologist

District Vector Borne Disease Consultant, NVBDCP

Finance cum Logistic Consultant

VBD Technical Supervisor (MTS)

Block Data Manager

Block Accounts Manager

Hospital Administrator

Urban Health Coordinator

Accountant, NTEP

TB-HV, NTEP

TB HIV PMDT Coordinator, NTEP

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), NTEP

District Leprosy Consultant

District PPM/ ACSM Coordinator, NTEP

Dietician

Data Manager

Record Keeper, NMHP

Case Registry Assistant, NMHP

ICU Technician

OT Technician

Posts: 234

No. of posts :

Consultant -Pediatrics & Neonatal Service, SIHFW : 1

Consultant, Diagnostics : 1

Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain), NVBDCP : 1

Consultant (Finance and Accounts) : 1

M&E Consultant, NVBDCP : 1

Consultant (NTCP) : 1

Consultant (Quality Monitoring) : 1

State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell) : 1

Programmer : 2

DEIC Manager : 3

District Coordinator (ARSH/ WIFS/ RBSK) : 7

District Family Planning Coordinator : 2

District Community Mobilizer : 3

Block Community Mobilizer : 8

Block Programme Manager : 6

Clinical Psychologist : 9

District Vector Borne Disease Consultant, NVBDCP : 1

Finance cum Logistic Consultant : 4

VBD Technical Supervisor (MTS) : 11

Block Data Manager : 9

Block Accounts Manager : 7

Hospital Administrator : 3

Urban Health Coordinator : 3

Accountant, NTEP : 12

TB-HV, NTEP : 12

TB HIV PMDT Coordinator, NTEP : 7

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), NTEP : 6

District Leprosy Consultant : 2

District PPM/ ACSM Coordinator, NTEP : 12

Dietician : 7

Data Manager : 2

Record Keeper, NMHP : 7

Case Registry Assistant, NMHP : 15

ICU Technician : 33

OT Technician : 33

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 25/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Consultant, Programmer & Other Job Vacancy at NHM Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NHM Assam.

How to apply for NHM Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website nhm.assam.gov.in by March 25, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.