Jobs in Assam: Tinsukia College Recruitment 2024 - Project Research Scientist - I Vacancy, Job Openings

Tinsukia College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Research Scientist - I (Non-Medical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tinsukia College Assam job vacancy 2024.



Tinsukia College Recruitment 2024

Tinsukia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Research Scientist - I (Non-Medical). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tinsukia College Recruitment



Post Name: Project Research Scientist - I (Non-Medical)

No. of Posts: 7

Age Limit: 35 Years

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- per month (consolidated) + 9 % HR

Job Location: Tinsukia, Assam

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Application Fee: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Research Scientist - I (Non-Medical) Job Vacancy at Tinsukia College Recruitment 2024

1st Class Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University with 2 years experience in relevant field.



OR



2nd Class Post Graduate Degree with Ph.D. in relevant subject from a recognized University.



Desirable: Ph.D. with proficiency in quantitative and qualitative field experience and knowledge of statistical data analysis.

How to Apply for Tinsukia College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may e-mail their application to the email address communitybehaviorpicmr@gmail.com.

Selection Procedure for Project Research Scientist - I (Non-Medical) Vacancy

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tinsukia College Assam.

About Tinsukia College Assam

The inception of Tinsukia College in the Year 1956 was the result of strenuous efforts of Late B. K. Saraswatji. An adhoc committee was formed under the Chairpersonship of Late Baleshwar Prasad Gupta who was authorized to give a concrete shape to the idea.