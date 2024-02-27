Jobs in Assam: TISS Recruitment 2024 - Legal Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the latest job notification for the Legal Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 2024 job vacancy.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Assam (TISS Recruitment 2024)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Legal Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

TISS Recruitment 2024

Details about TISS Recruitment

Post Name: Legal Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 75,000/- p.m.

Last Date: 15-03-2024

Age: Not mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 500/- to be paid online altogether.

The SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates altogether will be waived from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online application form.

Educational Qualification for Legal Officer Job Vacancy at TISS Recruitment 2024

Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognised University / Institute with good academic record with at least 55% of aggregate marks or B+ in the academic 10-point grade scale.

Five years’ experience as an advocator as a law officer in Legal Department of Central or State

Government or any renowned organisation.

Good skills in Microsoft Office.

Good communication, writing and team work skills.



How to apply for TISS Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/

Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.