Jobs in Boko: Jawaharlal Nehru College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko job vacancy 2024.

Jawaharlal Nehru College Recruitment 2024

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Details about Jawaharlal Nehru College Recruitment

Name of Post: Assistant Professor in Political Science

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Boko, Assam

Last Date: 27/03/2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at Jawaharlal Nehru College Recruitment 2024

Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per govt. office memorandum no. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.



How to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications along with complete Bio-data and all other necessary testimonials from HSLC onwards

The applications must be accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only in favour of the Principal and payable at Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch.

Candidate may also transfer the application fee directly in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC: PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko Jarapara, Boko, Kamrup, Assam, Pin-781123

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko, Assam.

About Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko

The college is situated at a distance of 60 kilometers west of Guwahati. The college is well connected with Guwahati, the capital of Assam by road and railway services. The cardinal point of the college is 25.570 North and 91.120 East. The college is standing on the National Highway No. 17. The interstate boundary between Assam and Meghalaya is just 10 km south of the college and Chamaria, a village of Vaishnavite culture is located at 13 k.m. North. The inter district boundary between Kamrup and Goalpara is a distance of 10 k.m. West of the college.