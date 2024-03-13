Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Social Worker Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Medical College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Social Worker vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Medical College job vacancy 2024.

Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024

Assam Medical College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Social Worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024

Details about Assam Medical College Recruitment

Post Name: Social Worker

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: Rs. 32000/- for 1st year, Rs. 33390/- for 2nd year and Rs. 34780/- for 3rd year altogether

Walk-In-Date: 27/03/2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Social Worker Job Vacancy at Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have Graduation in Sciences/relevant subjects/from a recognized University with five years work experience altogether from a recognized institution or Master’s degree.

How to Apply for Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024

Walk-in-interview will be held on 27th March 2024 from 11 AM onwards in Department of Surgery, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Medical College.

About Assam Medical College

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), formerly Berry White Medical School,[1] is a public medical school and hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was the first medical college in Assam and whole Northeastern India. It is the tertiary medical referral centre for upper Assam and areas in neighbouring states, including Arunachal Pradesh.The college has been ranked 62 in the list of government institutes.it has been rated AAA+ by the Medical Council of India with a score of 273.5.

The 450-acre (180 ha) college offers numerous facilities including indoor and outdoor sports facilities, canteens, ATMs, etc. The academic facilities include laboratories, libraries, wifi across the campus providing access to the internet facilities through PCs and laptops.

The college offers admission to 200 students each year from 2019. Before 2019 it offered admission to 170 students each year.