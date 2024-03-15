Assam Petrochemicals Recruitment 2024 - Apprentices Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Petrochemicals released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentices vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Petrochemicals job vacancy 2024

Assam Petrochemicals Recruitment 2024

Assam Petrochemicals has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentices Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Assam Petrochemicals Recruitment

Post Name: Apprentices

Posts: 17

Location: Dibrugarh- Assam

Salary: Rs 7000-9000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Apprentices Job Vacancy at Assam Petrochemicals Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done ITI. Diploma, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Assam Petrochemicals Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Assam Petrochemicals Ltd official website assampetrochemicals.co.in, Starting from 08-03-2024 to 20-Mar-2024

About Assam Petrochemicals

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is a semi-governmental Indian company with major stakes held by Government of Assam, Oil India Limited and Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC). The company was incorporated in 1971 and by 1976 had started production at their small methanol plant located at Namrup along with formaldehyde and a few urea-formaldehyde resins like urea-formaldehyde glue and urea-formaldehyde moulding powder. Post expansion in 1989 and 1998, the company expanded the methanol plant to the capacity of 100TPD (tonnes per day) and formaldehyde plant to 100TPD. The company announced in September 2017 that it would invest ₹1,337 crore (US$170 million) and expand to produce 500TPD methanol and 200TPD formalin and become the largest producer of methanol in India. The required feedstock for these plants are natural gas, urea and carbon dioxide. Natural gas, supplied by Oil India Ltd, is used as feedstock for methanol production. Urea and carbon dioxide are supplied by BVFCL Fertilizer Plant