Jobs in Assam: Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening in Assam

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.
Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Dibrugarh University job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I
Posts: 02
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: JRF : Rs. 31,000/- per month (First two years), Rs. 35,000/- per month (3rd Year)
Project Associate : Rs. 25,000/- per month (First two years); Rs. 28,000/- per month (3rd
Year)
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed
JRF: M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree and having qualified NET/GATE altogether.
Project Associate : M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree altogether.
Candidates having the requisite qualification may send his/her application via e-mail () or
by post along with updated bio-data (including e-mail id and phone number) to Dr. Anupaul Baruah, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam
Last date for submission of applications is 29th February, 2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University
About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.