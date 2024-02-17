Jobs in Assam: Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024- Nurse [on Contract], D.U. Health Centre Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Dibrugarh University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Nurse [on Contract], D.U. Health Centre vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Nurse [on Contract], D.U. Health Centre Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Nurse [on Contract], D.U. Health Centre

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 22,700/- (Rupees Twenty Two Thousand Seven Hundred) only per month.

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules

Application Fees: Rs.300/-

Educational Qualification for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Nurse [on Contract], D.U. Health Centre at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed GNM from Government Medical College or Government recognized Institute.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications along with all necessary testimonials and Money Receipt/Demand Draft of Rs.300/-(Rupees Three Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000) Dibrugarh.

The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam on or before 4th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University

About Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.