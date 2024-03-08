Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Teacher Dance & Singing for BLUEbuds Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr. Radhakrishnan School has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Teacher Dance & Singing for BLUEbuds vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr. Radhakrishnan School 2024 job vacancy.

Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Dr. Radhakrishnan School has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher Dance & Singing for BLUEbuds Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Details about Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Teacher Dance & Singing for BLUEbuds

Posts: 1

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 16/03/2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Teacher Dance & Singing for BLUEbuds Job Vacancy at Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Candidate having graduate in Dance & Singing Subject.





How to apply for Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Candidates having the requisite qualification & experience can send their (CVs) at hrrkschool@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Dr. Radhakrishnan School, Dibrugarh

About Dr. Radhakrishnan School

Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science Dibrugarh is a renowned educational institution located in the heart of Dibrugarh, Assam. Established in 1994, the school has been providing quality education to students from diverse backgrounds for over two decades. In this article, we will explore the history, facilities, courses, and achievements of Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science Dibrugarh.