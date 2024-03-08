Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024 - PGT Economics Vacancy, Job Openings

Dr. Radhakrishnan School has released the latest job notification for the PGT Economics vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr. Radhakrishnan School 2024 job vacancy.
Dr. Radhakrishnan School has released an employment notification for the recruitment of PGT Economics Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Dr. Radhakrishnan School Dibrugarh Recruitment
Post Name: PGT Economics
Posts: 1
Location: Dibrugarh, Assam
Salary: 12,000/- to 35,000/-(Salary will be commensurate with MERIT and EXPERIENCE)
Last Date: 16/03/2024
Age: N/A
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed M.A/M.Sc in Economics.
Experience: 2-3 years in XI & XII
Candidates having the requisite qualification & experience can send their (CVs) at hrrkschool@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by Dr. Radhakrishnan School, Dibrugarh
Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science Dibrugarh is a renowned educational institution located in the heart of Dibrugarh, Assam. Established in 1994, the school has been providing quality education to students from diverse backgrounds for over two decades. In this article, we will explore the history, facilities, courses, and achievements of Dr. Radhakrishnan School of Arts, Commerce and Science Dibrugarh.