Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist -I (Non-Medical) Vacancy, Job Opening

Post Name- Project Research Scientist -I (Non-Medical)

Posts- 01

Location- Dibrugarh-Assam

Salary- Not Mentioned

Last Date- 08-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist -I (Non-Medical) at Govt Dental College Dibrugarh, candidate should have completed Post graduate degree in ITI / CS/Anthropology/Statistics/Biotechnology/Life Science/Public Health altogether.

Eligible and interested candidates can bring all the original certificates of educational qualification

(certificate/statement of marks), experience certificates, etc., along with two set of Xerox of

the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the Walk-in interview.

It is to be noted here that the Government Dental College Dibrugarh with an initial admission strength of fifty students was started on September 2018 within the AMC&H campus.The OPD and Dental OT of the Dental College is now attached with the Department of Dentistry AMC&H.The classes and practicals of the students of Dental College and the OPD and OT patients of the Dental College are also managed jointly by faculties of Assam Medical College ,the newly appointed Govt Dental College faculties as well as by the present Dental faculties of the Department of Dentistry AMC&H.