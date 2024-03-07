Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support- III Vacancy, Job Openings

Govt Dental College Dibrugarh released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Technical Support- III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Govt Dental College Dibrugarh job vacancy 2024.

Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Govt Dental College Dibrugarh has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Technical Support- III Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment

Post Name- Project Technical Support- III

Posts- 02

Location- Dibrugarh-Assam

Salary- Rs. 26,800/-PM for 1" and 2nd year For 3° year @Rs.26,800 +5% increment= 28,140/PM

Last Date- 11-03-2024

Age- 35 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support- III Job Vacancy at Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have Graduate in Health allied sciences/ statistics/ MSW/Public health altogether with at least one year experience in research relevant project.



How to Apply for Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 11.03.2024 (FORENOON) from 10:00 AM onwards altogether in Government Dental College, AMC, Dibrugarh.

Disclaimer: Provided by Govt Dental College, Dibrugarh.

About Govt Dental College Dibrugarh

It is to be noted here that the Government Dental College Dibrugarh with an initial admission strength of fifty students was started on September 2018 within the AMC&H campus.The OPD and Dental OT of the Dental College is now attached with the Department of Dentistry AMC&H.The classes and practicals of the students of Dental College and the OPD and OT patients of the Dental College are also managed jointly by faculties of Assam Medical College ,the newly appointed Govt Dental College faculties as well as by the present Dental faculties of the Department of Dentistry AMC&H.