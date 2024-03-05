Jobs in Dibrugarh: RMRCNE Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support II Vacancy, Job Openings

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Project Technical Support II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.
Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Technical Support II Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about RMRCNE Recruitment
Post Name: Project Technical Support II
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh- Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- +HRA
Last Date: 18-03-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/ DMLT/ Engineering) +Five Years Experience in relevant subject/ field
B. Sc in Medical Laboratory Technician
Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 18th March 2024 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, Assam.
It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.